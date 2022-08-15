Read full article on original website
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel Eisenberg
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said. Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according […]
Sacramento police arrest two men for hate crimes towards Asian women
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police have announced arrests for crimes in April and May that targetted Asian women."It makes me very nervous knowing that we're just everyday shopping and we have to be careful just returning to our car," said Sophia Tong.Sophia Tong grabbed a snack with friends knowing it's not always safe to be out here alone. It's the same South Sacramento area along Stockton Boulevard where the thieves physically assaulted Asian women, stealing thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and other personal belongings."It's scary because I do DoorDash and stuff like that, so I'm in this area a...
Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video
STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair. Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “Buy can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
Concord police respond to fatal crash on Monument Boulevard
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman
STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman
SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime. Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large."The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney...
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
