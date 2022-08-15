ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash

CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner

Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country.  But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more.   • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
ANIMALS
SFGate

Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE

