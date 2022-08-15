Read full article on original website
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
'Shower activity just won't quit': Scattered, heavy rain hits SF Bay Area
Bursts of heavy rain and a few lightning strikes were reported around the Bay Area.
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
Vertical Rainforests, Coral Reef Dives, An Albino Alligator -- Teens Take Over Cal Academy For A Science Night
"We're here because our science teacher is diving in one of the tanks!," said Layla Maura, 16, as she and her friends waited outside California Academy of Sciences on Friday. Maura and her friends attend George Washington High School and received an email from their teacher about the event. "We...
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
Missing 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl is found safe
The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a 13-year-old girl from Alameda who went missing three days ago.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
