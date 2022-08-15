Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Control Engineering
Manufacturer marks 50 years with manufacturing, R&D expansions
Festo U.S. celebrated its 50th anniversary of being in the United States and held a celebration in Cincinnati, where they talked about the future of the company. The company announced it will be adding a 47-acre campus in Mason, Ohio, to be the site of the Festo global production center and be their most advanced automated facility.
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
Ohio residents file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts
CINCINNATI — Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against car manufactures Kia and Hyundai, alleging that some of their vehicles are unsafe and easy to steal. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, the manufacturers are accused of manufacturing, designing and selling defective vehicles “at multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio and the United States.”
WKRC
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Electric vehicles can park for free at Cincinnati-owned meters, kiosks
CINCINNATI — If you drive an electric vehicle, you can park for free at meters and kiosks under a Cincinnati permit program. According to the city's website, drivers can apply and email their application. Then, they will schedule an electric vehicle inspection to receive the permit. The permit allows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Times Gazette
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
Northern Lights may be visible in the Tri-State Thursday night
Some of you could cross off a bucket list item Thursday! The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible here in the Tri-State, but it's not a slam dunk.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21
See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events. This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as...
Comments / 0