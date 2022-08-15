Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'Saints Row' Reboot's Latest Trailer Offers Introduction To New Story
With just a week to go before its release, Volition has now released an action-packed story trailer for its Saints Row reboot, giving fans of the franchise a first glimpse of the game’s plot. Set in the new, fictional city of Santo Ileso, you’ll play as a gang member who leaves their old crew behind to start a new gang called the Saints. As the group’s boss, you’ll take charge in a city-wide power struggle against rival gangs Los Panteros and the Idols as well as a private military corporation called Marshall Defense Industries.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new ‘Black Adam’ toy might have just spoiled a major plot point of the film
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Black Adam. A new toy for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has seemingly given away secrets related to its new villain. The new Sabbac mega-figure from McFarlane Toys is now available to view on its website. In this, a description of the character can be read, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers for the film.
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Polygon
D&D’s Dragonlance reboot takes its inspiration from Saving Private Ryan, 1917
Most games of Dungeons & Dragons feature a plucky band of adventurers trying to solve problems by themselves or with the help of a few key friends. Wizards of the Coast is changing that scope with the release of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, which is taking inspiration from war movies like Saving Private Ryan and 1917.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake May Have Changed Developers
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake may have moved to a new developer following development shake-ups. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, but reports have suggested that it's experiencing development troubles. The remake was officially announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive last September following an extended period of rumors. The remake was confirmed to be handled by Aspyr Media, a team that had been responsible for porting a number of classic Star Wars games to modern platforms including the original version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Somewhere along the way, it was given the opportunity to work on a remake of BioWare's beloved RPG.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
Just Cause devs spent two years on an Iron Man game before it got cancelled over 'company politics'
Former Avalanche boss Christofer Sundberg let slip a few details about the project in an interview with MinnMax. Bad news came for Marvel fans yesterday when we learnt that Avalanche Studios—the maker of Just Cause—was working on an Iron Man game ten years ago, but it ended up being canned due to "company politics".
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Console connoisseurs share the scariest video games they’ve ever played
There’s nothing more terrifying than a good scary video game. Whereas a well-made scary movie might put you on edge, an excellent horror game can be so gutwrenchingly tense that you can’t continue playing. The rise of VR has only cranked up the fear, with our experience with VR Resident Evil 7 delivering the most intense frights we’ve experienced in any medium.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass
Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
Polygon
New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies
A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Idris Elba fighting a lion won’t be enough to see ‘Beast’ top the box office
A ruthless, man-eating lion won’t be Idris Elba‘s toughest opponent this weekend. The reputable actor is set to spearhead Beast, the wild thriller serving as the latest of Universal’s summer slate. While it’s got all the tools to tackle the box office, it faces stiff competition from a high-profile import.
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Polygon
PC Game Pass just got a bunch of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda
PC Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy a generous group of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda. As of Thursday, PC Game Pass subscribers have access to retro classics from franchise favorites Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, and Quake. The Game Pass additions are basically a crash course in classic first-person...
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
