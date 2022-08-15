ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’

Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime Movie

If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
DoYouRemember?

Reba McEntire Partnering Up With Lifetime For New Movie

Every good partnership deserves to be replicated, especially in the movie industry, because when actors strike wonderful stage chemistry, there is no telling the heights of success that awaits their production. Reba McEntire and Lifetime was a partnership that enjoyed huge success when they co-produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Hence, it is no surprise that Lifetime has decided to work with McEntire again on her new movie, The Hammer. Another successful partnership that will be replicated in The Hammer is the partnership between McEntire and her Reba series co-star, Melissa Peterman.
Popculture

Roseanna Christiansen, 'Dallas' Star, Dead at 71

Roseanna Christiansen, the Ewing family's devoted maid on Dallas and a replacement for Florence on The Jeffersons, has died at 71. The actress is best known for the pair of roles, covering similar territory while also showing her talents as an actor. Christiansen officially died back on July 14 at...
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
IndieWire

‘Living’ Teaser: Bill Nighy Leads British Reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’

“Ikiru” is something of an anomaly within Akira Kurosawa’s filmography, trading samurai and Shakespearean power struggles for a more intimate style of human drama. But the story of an ailing bureaucrat confronting his mortality by spending his last few months on Earth building a children’s playground is nevertheless one of the director’s most impactful films. So much so that many cinephiles were bound to see any remake as trespassing on sacred grounds. Still, Kurosawa’s work has inspired many of the most popular films of the past half-century, so “Ikiru” was bound to be remade eventually. That’s precisely what “Living” attempts to...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rolling Stone

Jonas Brothers Announce Second Las Vegas Residency

The JoBros had some unfinished business in Las Vegas. On Monday, to celebrate Joe’s birthday, the Jonas Brothers announced that they’ll be returning to Nevada to perform three nights in mid-November at the same venue where they hosted a string of shows earlier this summer. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.” VEGAS! We're coming back to play 3 more shows...
TV Fanatic

Monarch: FOX's Country Music Drama Casts Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More!

FOX's sudsy new primetime drama will have some popular Country Music Stars on its roster when it premieres next month. The multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Feud, Thelma & Louise), multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins (Old Henry) and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) also will include special appearances by some of the most legendary names in country music today, the network teases.
