Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Comedian Teddy Ray's Autopsy Complete Days After Apparent Drowning
Comedian Teddy Ray's autopsy has been completed. Radar can exclusively reveal that the beloved star's postmortem examination was done on Monday, just days after his apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com spoke with the Riverside County Coroner's Office who told us that Ray's body is ready to be picked up — however, the results could take several weeks to substantiate his cause of death. Ray's body was tragically found floating in a swimming pool Friday, authorities said. The pool was at a residence in Rancho Mirage, California, a few hours from where the fun-loving Wild 'N Out alum resided in Gardena. According to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche: "This Is a Sad Day"
Ellen DeGeneres has released a statement in the wake of Anne Heche passing away. As previously reported, the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home outside of Los Angeles. Heche was immediately taken to the hospital afterward, where she fell into a...
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
‘Empire’ actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death revealed six months after her body was found
"Empire" actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was revealed six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. Pearlman died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on Feb. 18, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pearlman, 43, went missing after she...
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s New Hallmark Movie ‘Love in the Limelight’ Is Based on a True Story
The real-life romance between 'Eight Is Enough' star Willie Aames and his wife Winnie Hung inspired Hallmark's new movie 'Love in the Limelight.'
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Actress Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after car crash
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been “peacefully taken off life support” nine days after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car crash.A representative for the 53-year-old star confirmed her death to the PA news agency on Sunday night.Heche had been in hospital since she was severely injured in the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on August 5.The actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s, suffered burns and a brain injury when she crashed her car into a house.Heche had been classified as “legally dead according to California law” after the crash but...
27 celebrities who were born with very different names, from Whoopi Goldberg to Tom Cruise
It’s not uncommon for celebrities to change their names on their way to fame – so much so that fans usually aren’t aware that their favourite artists used to go by another moniker.Some have elected to make the change official by legally taking on a new name, while others simply go by their chosen aliases.Bob Dylan, for example, was born Robert Zimmerman but legally changed his name in 1962.Portia de Rossi was once known as Amanda Lee Rogers, but like Dylan, she legally changed it, in her case at the age of 15.In 2019, Rocketman documented Reginald Dwight’s decision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panic! at the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Giddily Co-opts Queen and Other Classic ’70s Rock: Album Review
Panic! at the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” will never get filed in the comedy section, but shuffling through its 12 tracks, your instinct may be to chuckle and laugh, and then laugh some more. It’s a natural, admiring reaction to how Brendon Urie has brazenly fashioned the album as almost a parlor game of Spot the Classic-Rock Callback. Nearly everything here is designed to evoke a fond remembrance of specific bands and sounds from the 1970s — give or take a late ’60s or early ’80s allusion. Being a mere lad of 35, Urie must’ve been tuning in to all...
Highlights of Academy Museum’s Black Cinema Exhibit: Lena Horne’s ‘Stormy Weather’ Gown, Nicholas Brothers Home Movie
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is celebrating 73 years of Black film artistry with the new exhibit titled Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Curated by the Academy Museum’s Doris Berger and Rhea Combs of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the first-of-its-kind exhibition features seven galleries exploring Black representation in film, from portraits of icons like Ruby Dee and Nina Mae McKinney to home videos of the Nicholas Brothers and Cab Calloway. “It’s really exciting for us to be able to help expand the conversation around American cinema, essentially, by bringing forward these important contributions by Black filmmakers as well as performers and...
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
Comments / 0