(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting last week in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to increase the Sheriff’s Office daily operation debit card limit to $3,000 : agreed to spend $18,330 in ARPA funds for the Jasper County Courthouse porch cap and step replacement project : agreed to support Indiana Rail Road’s Wabash Valley Rail Bridges project : approved the 3-year appointment of Norbert E. Ochs as Commissioner of the Captain Pond Drainage and Levee District : approved the $10,000 annual donation to Jasper County Chamber & Economic Development : discussed, but took no action on reducing the work week from five days to four days for those at the County Office Building : with the resignation of Jeremy Gracey as acting Ambulance Service Manager, the Board approved a contract with United Life Care as the Interim Manager until a new manager is hired and efficiently trained : and in an update on the Law Enforcement Center – the punch list was to have been reviewed yesterday with the Certificate of Substantial Completion and a completed punch list to be delivered by this coming Monday, August 22nd : the Jasper County Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be September 15th, 2022.

NEWTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO