CHRISTOPHER LAIRD
(OLNEY) The private family funeral service for Christopher Laird, age 41, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family. Again, that’s private services only for Christopher Laird of Olney.
FUNDRAISER TONIGHT IN NEWTON
(NEWTON) The Jasper County 4-H Barbeque is later today and evening with serving from 4:00 until 7:00 at the 4-H Building on the County Fairgrounds in Newton. It’s a choice of two pork burgers for $10.00 or a BBQ pork chop for $10.00, each with green beans, twice baked potato casserole, a drink, and Farm Bureau ice cream, all served as carry-outs, however some seating will be available. All proceeds go to support the Jasper County 4-H program.
NINA “ROSSINE” WAKEFIELD
(GREENUP) The private funeral service for Nina “Rossine” Wakefield, age 101, of Greenup, will be held with burial to follow in the Harmony Cemetery north of Greenup. There are no public services. The Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services only for Nina “Rossine” Wakefield of Greenup.
PATRICIA ANN (GARRARD) HUNLEY
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Patricia Ann (Garrard) Hunley, age 67, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, August 22, at 12:00 noon, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the North Freedom Cemetery, north of Noble. The visitation is Monday morning, August 22, from 11:00 until service time, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Patricia Ann (Garrard) Hunley of Olney.
SONDRA JUNE (BROADY) SMITH
(OBLONG) The celebration of life for Sondra June (Broady) Smith, age 62, of Oblong, will be held Monday morning, August 22, at 11:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Robinson New Cemetery. The visitation is also Monday morning, August 22, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Sondra June (Broady) Smith of Oblong.
MICKIE M. (LANCASTER) PARROTT
(OLNEY) The celebration of life service for Mickie M. (Lancaster) Parrott, age 34, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Mickie M. (Lancaster) Parrott of Olney.
BOOSTER DISCOUNT CARDS ON SALE
(OLNEY) A reminder that the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters now have their new 2022-2023 Discount Cards available for sale. It’s $25.00 for two cards, each of which contains discount offers from 27 different businesses in Olney and Richland County. Plus don’t forget that all the money raised, 100 percent, goes back to help out Richland County Middle School and High School athletes. To get your Booster Discount Cards, which are good thru September 2023, call the Middle School or High School in Olney or go to the Booster’s Facebook page.
FUNDRAISING FOOD FRIDAY NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County 4-H Barbeque is set for tomorrow night with serving from 4:00 until 7:00 at the 4-H Building on the County Fairgrounds in Newton. It’s a choice of two pork burgers for $10.00 or a BBQ pork chop for $10.00, each with green beans, twice baked potato casserole, a drink, and Farm Bureau ice cream with all meals served as carry-outs, however some seating will be available for those who prefer to eat there. All proceeds go to support the Jasper County 4-H program. All are invited to stop by and get their meals early, before the Media Night event gets underway at Newton Community High School.
PLENTY OF AREA EVENTS COMING UP
(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only salute to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe coming up on Saturday night, August 27th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center at Olney Central College, starting at 7:00. To get the $15 per person tickets, go online at iecc.edu/occtheater, stop by the theater ticket booth, or call 618-395-7777, ext. 2408.
MONTHLY MEETING THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) The City of Olney’s Parks & Recreation Board met earlier this week with one main item of discussion, the development of a Dog Park. The Board formed a community group to head up the project with plans to get updated quotes on fencing and other aspects of the Park over the next month. The Board discussed that its location of choice is next to Miller’s Grove. All P&R Board recommendations are forwarded to the Olney City Council.
“MEET THE TIGERS” THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) Richland County High School in Olney will have its annual “Meet the Tigers” night this coming Friday night at the RCHS Athletic Field starting at 6:30. Featured will be the Marching Tigers with a short performance, followed by the recognition of all the fall sports athletes and coaches and a short football scrimmage. Before the Meet the Tigers Night program begins, the boys soccer team will scrimmage at the Richland County Middle School from 4:30 to 5:30. Also Friday night, the Olney Tigers Sports Boosters will have concessions and booster cards available for purchase. Plus donations will be collected at the gate to assist with medical expenses for Dustin Brown, long-time Olney Little League coach & board member, area sports official, and Richland County youth supporter. A 50/50 raffle drawing will also be held with raffle tickets on sale Friday night at RCHS.
FALL SEMESTER CLASSES
(OLNEY) Fall semester classes are scheduled to start tomorrow at the four IECC colleges and last minute registration is still available today and through the first week of classes. Many programs and courses can still accept new students, so it’s not too late to sign up. To learn more go to the www.iecc.edu website and click on the respective college in Olney, Mt. Carmel, Fairfield, or near Robinson. Apply for free online at www.iecc.edu/apply.
REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting last week in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to increase the Sheriff’s Office daily operation debit card limit to $3,000 : agreed to spend $18,330 in ARPA funds for the Jasper County Courthouse porch cap and step replacement project : agreed to support Indiana Rail Road’s Wabash Valley Rail Bridges project : approved the 3-year appointment of Norbert E. Ochs as Commissioner of the Captain Pond Drainage and Levee District : approved the $10,000 annual donation to Jasper County Chamber & Economic Development : discussed, but took no action on reducing the work week from five days to four days for those at the County Office Building : with the resignation of Jeremy Gracey as acting Ambulance Service Manager, the Board approved a contract with United Life Care as the Interim Manager until a new manager is hired and efficiently trained : and in an update on the Law Enforcement Center – the punch list was to have been reviewed yesterday with the Certificate of Substantial Completion and a completed punch list to be delivered by this coming Monday, August 22nd : the Jasper County Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be September 15th, 2022.
ANNUAL EVENT IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The 35th Annual Car Show & Cruise, sponsored by the White Squirrel Cruisers Car Club, is coming up this weekend in the Olney City Park. Registration for Saturday evening’s cruise is from 3:00 to 5:00 in the Community Building at a cost of only $5.00 per vehicle. With dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles signed up, the cruise will leave the park at 5:30 with a police escort on the nearly 20 mile trip. Then the Car Show Sunday has registration from 9:00 to 12:00 in the morning with awards presented at around 3:00. The cost is $20.00 per vehicle with special awards and more. Food vendors available Sunday. To register and pay online with paypal, go online to whitesquirrelcruisers@yahoo.com. All are invited.
ST. JOE BASEBALL WINS (8/18/22)
(OLNEY) in Junior High Baseball yesterday – — * Olney St. Joe beat Allendale/St. Mary’s, 22-2 the 5-0 Wildcats will host Allendale/St. Mary’s today at Noble. (OLNEY) in other Junior High results yesterday – SOFTBALL. * South Central beat St. Elmo/Brownstown, 11-0 * Altamont beat Dieterich,...
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
NCHS “MEDIA NIGHT” THIS FRIDAY
(NEWTON) Newton Community High School will have its annual “Media Night” event this coming Friday night. Similar to past years at Chivesky Field at NCHS, it begins at 6:00 with the Marching Eagles pregame show, followed by the official welcome and a word from the Newton Athletic Boosters. Then the introduction of cheerleaders and the various teams including boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, cross country, golf, freshmen football, and varsity football. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend at NCHS.
WILDCATS WIN AGAIN (8/17/22)
(OLNEY) in Junior High Baseball yesterday – — * Olney St. Joe beat visiting Cisne, 10-5 * the winning pitcher was Carter Blank with ten strikeouts in four innings of work. the 4-0 Wildcats will host Allendale/St. Mary’s today at Noble.
