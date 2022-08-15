Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford's air conditioning commercial is absolutely spectacular

There are those who will tell you that college athletes who have NIL deals, allowing them to actually make money off their likenesses, will ruin college athletics forever.

Those people are 150% wrong, and we have the evidence to prove it.

Nebraska receiver Decoldest Crawford, who used his name and his fame to bag a sponsorship deal with Omaha’s SOS Heating and Cooling, has a new commercial that is everything you’d ever imagined NIL synergy to be.

Sit back and enjoy the awesomeness.

Crawford committed to the Cornhuskers in 2021 after a standout career at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Sadly, he’s going to be out for an extended period of time following a knee injury, but he’s already earned his greatness right here. As the man said, he’s “always Decoldest.”