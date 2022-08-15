Browns center Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice

Injury woes continue to mount along the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line. A few days after center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury, likely ending the season for the first-year starter, fellow center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice.

Cleveland drafted Deaton in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Texas Tech product spent his redshirt freshman season at tackle and guard before kicking inside to center.

Mike Garofolo was the first to report on Deaton’s torn ACL:

After Harris suffered his injury in Friday night’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ethan Pocic stepped into the starting role for the Browns. Pocic signed with the team this past offseason, after starting his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns have another rookie, Brock Hoffman, on the roster. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech played 27 snaps on Friday night.

Of course, J.C. Tretter is a name that is linked with any team that has a need at the center spot. The former Browns offensive lineman remains a free agent.