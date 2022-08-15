ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns center Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYY4e_0hIaKLhz00

Injury woes continue to mount along the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line. A few days after center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury, likely ending the season for the first-year starter, fellow center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice.

Cleveland drafted Deaton in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Texas Tech product spent his redshirt freshman season at tackle and guard before kicking inside to center.

Mike Garofolo was the first to report on Deaton’s torn ACL:

After Harris suffered his injury in Friday night’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ethan Pocic stepped into the starting role for the Browns. Pocic signed with the team this past offseason, after starting his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns have another rookie, Brock Hoffman, on the roster. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech played 27 snaps on Friday night.

Of course, J.C. Tretter is a name that is linked with any team that has a need at the center spot. The former Browns offensive lineman remains a free agent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skylar Thompson continues to shine for the Dolphins

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. With the preseason schedule rolling on, Pickett seems to be living up to the expectations that come with that status, as he delivered a game-winning drive in his first preseason game, and followed that up with a stellar performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his second.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 injured Giants won't play vs. Bengals

When general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll took control of the New York Giants, they vowed to cap the team’s injury issues. So far, that hasn’t happened. In fact, the Giants’ injury woes seem to be as bad as ever. They’re so injury-riddled entering Week 2 of the preseason that they’ll be without more than two dozen players on Sunday night, including 18 non-injured reserve and non-PUP players.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Acl#Texas Tech#Browns C#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MythBusters: Who says Gardner Minshew doesn't have a big arm?

Joe Thomas is one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history, and he’s used his football intelligence to become an outstanding, enlightening broadcaster in his post-football career. Perhaps if Thomas wasn’t such a great football mind, I wouldn’t take issue with one thing he said during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles from the Browns’ side. After Minshew’s pass to receiver Zach Pascal with 1:42 left in the first quarter was negated by pass interference, Thomas and broadcast partner Chris Rose were kinda yukking it up about Minshew’s arm.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports
Texas Tech University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Dobbs scrambles for a first and almost loses his jersey

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Josh Dobbs got the start on Sunday in the Browns’ second preseason game. He might need a new jersey before halftime. On Cleveland’s opening possession of the game, the Browns faced a second down just inside Philadelphia territory. The Eagles brought pressure off the right edge, but Dobbs did just enough to make the initial defender miss before spinning away from danger and racing upfield for a first down.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 805 yards and scored 9 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 to help the Ravens finish with the NFL’s top-rated rushing offense. However, a devastating knee injury prior to the season opener ended his 2021 season before he could get a carry — and he has been limited with knee issues in training camp making him a question mark to be ready for Week 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints waive QB K.J. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo ahead of roster cuts deadline

The New Orleans Saints have already begun the difficult process of trimming down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline, with teams required to downsize from 85 players to 80 by 4 p.m. ET. Per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, the Saints released both quarterback K.J. Costello and running back Devine Ozigbo on Sunday after returning to New Orleans following a week in Green Bay. That brings the team down to 83 contracts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy