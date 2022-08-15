AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his car. The Auburn Police Department also said investigators have not founda motive so far for the “seemingly random shootings.” The suspect, 39-year-old Terel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, on Wednesday after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia. Brown is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in connection to the Auburn shooting. Brown is being held without bond. Court records didn’t indicate if Brown has an attorney.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO