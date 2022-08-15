Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Back to school deals continue!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Related
kion546.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his car. The Auburn Police Department also said investigators have not founda motive so far for the “seemingly random shootings.” The suspect, 39-year-old Terel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, on Wednesday after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia. Brown is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in connection to the Auburn shooting. Brown is being held without bond. Court records didn’t indicate if Brown has an attorney.
kion546.com
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley and accused him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.
kion546.com
WVa deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a federal civil rights violation after he allegedly punched and pepper sprayed a suspect. Authorities say Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza was arrested Thursday. He also is accused of writing a false report on the January 2018 incident. According to the indictment, Kuretza subjected the suspect to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face. After the suspect was handcuffed, he was hit and pepper-sprayed. On his report, Kuretza claimed he used pepper spray before the suspect was handcuffed. The deputy’s report also omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.
kion546.com
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
Prosecutors have rested their case against two men on trial for a second time in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. One of the last government witnesses was an FBI agent who was working undercover. Tim Bates says he got inside the group when talk turned to obtaining an explosive to destroy a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan. The defense argues that the government entrapped Fox and Croft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kion546.com
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge on Thursday to keep an abortion rights question off of the November ballot due to what it said are 60 errors in the text of a proposed constitutional amendment. The coalition claims the errors make the amendment “impossible to understand,” and called for the state’s Board of Canvassers to reject the proposed ballot initiative. The board is expected to make a final determination on the proposal during an Aug. 31 meeting. The challenge came on the final day of a state court hearing to determine whether county prosecutors will be allowed to enforce the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban.
kion546.com
Sports betting set in Kansas state-owned casinos Sept. 1
State officials say sports fans should be able to place legal bets in Kansas beginning on Sept. 1. Kansas Lottery executive director Stephen Durrell said in a video announcement Thursday that a “soft launch” will begin at noon Sept. 1, with a full launch on Sept. 8. A law passed by this year by the Kansas Legislature allows betting in person or via mobile apps at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane, Pittsburg and Kansas City, Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release that tribal casinos are working on contracts with the state to allow sports wagering at those businesses.
kion546.com
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s new election police unit. The charges announced Thursday marked the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Comments / 0