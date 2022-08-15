Read full article on original website
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
Thrillist
Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes
While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
I’m a flight attendant and we swear by a £11 ‘life-changing’ hack when travelling
FLIGHT attendants have revealed their “life-changing” hack when travelling – and it costs you just £11. The clever gadget, which many crew swear by, helps make the airport experience much easier. The Riemot Luggage Travel Drink holder is made to attach to the handles of a...
American Airlines couldn't find a passenger's bag after canceling his flight even though it never left the airport
"Hundreds" of passengers were left queuing for hours trying to reclaim their luggage at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington DC after a cancelation.
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
CNET
Get TSA Precheck, Global Entry and Clear for Free: Here's How
A summer vacation can feel like a hassle if you have long waits in airport security lines. Programs like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear offer a way to cut these lines and reduce your overall wait time. You can sign up for any of these programs online for a fee. But before you shell out your hard-earned dollars, it's worth exploring if you can join for free.
airlive.net
Airport urges passengers not to show up 5 hours early because it’s causing even more chaos
Stansted Airport said some passengers are arriving five hours before their flights, apparently fearing long lines amid the summer travel chaos. It’s causing overcrowding, the airport told the BBC Thursday, and has prompted its COO to urge passengers not to turn up so early. “Three hours before the flight...
Passengers Skip TSA To Run From Loud Noise In Vegas Airport, So Do TSA Employees
Passengers skip TSA to run from the loud noise they hear inside the Las Vegas Airport. Once startled by the sharp noise, passengers fled in a panic, skipping the security checkpoint altogether. The already crowded airport had summer travelers in an uproar. One bystander reported: “No one knows what’s happening… Everyone’s just running, we have no idea why.”
'The space was not built for me': Plus-size flyers say airlines have room to improve
A mix of airline policies govern what plus-size travelers are entitled to in the air. Advocates say more uniformity (and cabin innovation) is needed.
