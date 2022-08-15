ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes

While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
Get TSA Precheck, Global Entry and Clear for Free: Here's How

A summer vacation can feel like a hassle if you have long waits in airport security lines. Programs like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear offer a way to cut these lines and reduce your overall wait time. You can sign up for any of these programs online for a fee. But before you shell out your hard-earned dollars, it's worth exploring if you can join for free.
