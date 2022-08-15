ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota

Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Minnesota Public Radio#The Water Main#Mpr News
mprnews.org

Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban

A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Family shocked by alleged murder-suicide of couple with young children

The family of five young children whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide this week in St. Paul is asking for help from the community. According to a St. Paul police report, Yia Xiong, 33, allegedly shot and killed his wife Ka Lor, 30, before taking his own life on Tuesday evening at a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue East. They are survived by their five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy