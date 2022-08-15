The family of five young children whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide this week in St. Paul is asking for help from the community. According to a St. Paul police report, Yia Xiong, 33, allegedly shot and killed his wife Ka Lor, 30, before taking his own life on Tuesday evening at a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue East. They are survived by their five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9.

