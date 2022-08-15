Read full article on original website
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Looking for 1-minute TikTok tours of Twin Cities hot spots? You're in luck
John O’Sullivan leads one minute video tours on TikTok to a growing number of followers. He spoke with Cathy Wurzer about his “bite sized” daily video tours of Minnesota and the Midwest. You can learn more at depotadventures.com or follow him on TikTok at “oneminutetours.”. Use...
Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota
Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposes 15% property tax levy increase in next year's budget
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing a 15 percent hike in the city's property tax levy in his 2023 budget. About half that jump comes from a change in how the city pays for street maintenance and street lights — shifting those costs from fees or assessments, to the general fund which comes from property taxes.
More than 200,000 pandemic ‘hero pay’ applications in Minnesota face denial
State officials say nearly 18 percent of applications for pandemic “hero” bonuses in Minnesota are facing denial. That adds up to more than 214,000 of the nearly 1.2 million applications submitted by last month's deadline. In an update Tuesday, the state Department of Labor and Industry said nearly...
Muralist's latest work honors people of Latin American, Caribbean nations
Cadex Herrera stands on a step ladder carefully painting the details in his mural, La Cultura Cura — Culture Heals. He works in a backyard studio he created just steps from the above ground pool. The studio floor is plywood that’s been set down on the grass; the roof a blue tarp tied to poles that flaps in the breeze.
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Family shocked by alleged murder-suicide of couple with young children
The family of five young children whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide this week in St. Paul is asking for help from the community. According to a St. Paul police report, Yia Xiong, 33, allegedly shot and killed his wife Ka Lor, 30, before taking his own life on Tuesday evening at a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue East. They are survived by their five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9.
