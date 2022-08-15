Read full article on original website
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
lsu.edu
LSU and Nexus Louisiana Host Startup Accelerator for Tech Entrepreneurs
BATON ROUGE – LSU and Nexus Louisiana are offering Ignition 1.0, an initiative to help aspiring tech entrepreneurs evaluate their business idea’s viability through customer discovery and development. This nine-week entrepreneurial accelerator program brings together business mentors and industry experts to guide entrepreneurs through the customer development process step-by-step, which is designed to help them answer a straightforward but critical question, “Will anyone buy what I’m selling?”
