Sterling Council Looks at Riverfront Committee Recommendations of What is Needed Now and How Much it Will Cost
The work and vision of a Sterling Riverfront Park continues with the Sterling City Council. At the most recent meeting the council looked at the recommendations and estimated cost from the Riverfront Committee. These recommendations included setting of priorities, a master plan, grants and a quiet zone study. Other work...
A Vision of 40 Years, Work for the Last Three Years Becomes Reality As Park District Facility Opens, Next Big Thing Announced As Well
Three years ago when the Dixon Park District officially opened up the Water Wonderland Splash Pad, Executive Director Duane Long announced the next project they have in mind is the construction of a community facility. On Friday, the work of the past three years and the vision from the past...
Dixon School District Looking for Three New Members for Community Engagement Committee
Community Engagement Committee Members Needed. Superintendent of Dixon Schools Margo Empen say they are in need of three members of the community to be a part of the Community Engagement Committee. Empen said “We are making community engagement a top priority in our district’s vision, because a proactive and ongoing...
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
WIFR
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
Poplar Grove organization steps-in to fix a backyard sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt. Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep...
Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women’s Network to Host Fall Lunch and Learn
The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s (SVACC) Professional Women’s Network (PWN) committee announced their fall Lunch and Learn, Crucial Conversations, presented by Shane Brown, Vice President for Physician Services and Clinic Operations at CGH Medical Center. Brown is also a Certified Instructor through Crucial Learning and the...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
Lee County Health Department Getting a Rise in the Number of Bat Calls
The Lee County Health Department said recently they have had a spike in bat calls recently.. If you find a bat in your home and cannot rule out potential exposure, it should be sent in for rabies testing. For assistance with that, call Lee County Animal Control at 284-3833. If...
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Monmouth College student Gayle Walker ('23) of Newark, Illinois, got to spend her summer days and nights at the ballpark while building her résumé, thanks to a new internship program funded by a Monmouth alumnus and his wife. In the spring,...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County
As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
