Dixon, IL

WIFR

New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Last day of Winnebago County Fair

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
WIFR

Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County

As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...

