QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!

MILAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO