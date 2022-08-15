Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 200 rescued dogs need foster homes
TV station WHBF said the 59-year-old owner has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. An out-of-state person alerted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the station reported.
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams of volunteers spent almost […]
Almost 200 Mistreated Dogs Rescued from Illinois Residence
This is one of those moments when I need to remind myself that people are innocent until proven guilty. But, it's hard not to get angry when you see stories about how almost 200 mistreated dogs were just rescued from an Illinois residence. I first saw this sad story shared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation
Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County prosecutors are asking a judge to permanently forfeit nearly 200 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She is free on bond after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
Muscatine fire leaves two pets dead
Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead Monday and the man found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Palm Beach. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police...
iheart.com
Victim, Suspect Identified in Muscatine County Murder
(Muscatine County, IA) -- The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is identifying the victim of a murder earlier this month. The sheriff's office says it received a tip on Monday, August 15th from a Florida police department about a potential murder at a home in rural Muscatine County near Montpelier. When officers arrived, they found 74 year-old Christine Briegel dead at the scene.
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Police Add Two (photos)
A special city council meeting was held on Tuesday night in Prophetstown in order to add two new police officers. The special meeting was needed to hire the officers in order for them to attend a police academy that starts September 12th. The council unanimously approved the recommendations of Police...
2 injured after car crashes into tractor near Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after the tractor they were riding was hit by a car Monday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 15, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between a car and a tractor in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, just north of Walcott.
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
KWQC
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
Comments / 0