Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
A bride and her dad who went viral with their dance share a special bond
A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral. The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romulo Sulca Ricra Set to Follow ‘Once Upon a Time in the Andes’ with ‘Ayahuanco’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Waiting for the premiere of his first feature “Once Upon a Time in the Andes,” presented at Chile’s Sanfic Industria, Peruvian helmer Rómulo Sulca Ricra is already developing his next project. Under the working title “Ayahuanco,” it will focus on a man who, after living in Europe, comes back to Peru. “He left because of the political situation in the country – his mother was forcefully sterilized as part of former president Alberto Fujimori’s 1990s birth control policy. Now, she is dying of ovarian cancer,” says Sulca Ricra, calling his new endeavor “ambitious.” “It will be a road movie! It will take...
Sanfic Industria Winner ‘Una Luz Negra’ Ponders the Mysteries of Memory and Grief
In his feature debut, which has just proved the biggest winner at Sanfic Industria’s 2022 Work in Progress strand, Chilean writer-director Alberto Hayden explores what has been almost an obsession with him. Inspired by the musings of South Korean-born philosopher Byung-Chul Han and his French counterpart Deleuze, Hayden questions whether people continue to exist past their physical selves through people’s memories of them, their photos, the possessions they have left behind or in this digital age, their social media imprint. “Una Luz Negra” (“A Dark Light”) is among the 10 Work in Progress (WIP) titles participating at Chilean industry forum, Sanfic...
Comments / 0