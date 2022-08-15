ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral. The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
Romulo Sulca Ricra Set to Follow ‘Once Upon a Time in the Andes’ with ‘Ayahuanco’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Waiting for the premiere of his first feature “Once Upon a Time in the Andes,” presented at Chile’s Sanfic Industria, Peruvian helmer Rómulo Sulca Ricra is already developing his next project. Under the working title “Ayahuanco,” it will focus on a man who, after living in Europe, comes back to Peru. “He left because of the political situation in the country – his mother was forcefully sterilized as part of former president Alberto Fujimori’s 1990s birth control policy. Now, she is dying of ovarian cancer,” says Sulca Ricra, calling his new endeavor “ambitious.” “It will be a road movie! It will take...
Sanfic Industria Winner ‘Una Luz Negra’ Ponders the Mysteries of Memory and Grief

In his feature debut, which has just proved the biggest winner at Sanfic Industria’s 2022 Work in Progress strand, Chilean writer-director Alberto Hayden explores what has been almost an obsession with him. Inspired by the musings of South Korean-born philosopher Byung-Chul Han and his French counterpart Deleuze, Hayden questions whether people continue to exist past their physical selves through people’s memories of them, their photos, the possessions they have left behind or in this digital age, their social media imprint.  “Una Luz Negra” (“A Dark Light”) is among the 10 Work in Progress (WIP) titles participating at Chilean industry forum, Sanfic...
