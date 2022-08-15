One of the biggest benefits to buying a used car is depreciation. Unlike a used car, a new car will depreciate 10% after it is sold and another 20% after its first year! As a result, new cars quickly lose their value, and are sold for much cheaper once they have been used. Of course, this leads to amazing deals for consumers, especially at auto auctions such as SCA.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO