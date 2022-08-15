Q Lazzarus, the woman behind “Goodbye Horses,” a song made iconic by the film The Silence of the Lambs, has died at age 61, according to an obituary spotted in a local New Jersey paper by Rolling Stone. Q’s identity and backstory has been one of the most strangest mysteries of the music world. Born Diane Luckey in New Jersey, she worked as a cab driver in New York in the ’80s and one day picked up director Jonathan Demme, who fell in love with her demos. He went on to use her music in 1986’s Candle Goes Away, 1988’s...

MUSIC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO