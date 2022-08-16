Digital transformation has been accelerating while the new technologies such as 5G, AI, big data, cloud etc. adopted globally. This definitely gives Communication Service Providers (CSPs) the opportunity to unblock at least $700 billion in new revenues from the verticals. As CSPs deployed the 5G networks widely and the number of connected devices will be increased from 13 billion to more than 30 billion by 2025 according to a survey report, the networks become more complex. If CSPs continue to use the manual and labor-intensive methods to operate the networks and services, they will be unable to maintain competitiveness and provide high-quality service for the customer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO