While more people are getting out and attending concerts and games, shopping in malls, dining out, and heading into the office, new expectations on cleanliness and safety are emerging. A survey from Bradley Corporation found that 78% of Americans are more concerned about germs as a result of the coronavirus. These expectations are especially important in environments like restaurants – according to a 2021 Technomic study, 77% of respondents said that a foodservice establishment’s cleaning policies would affect their intent to visit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO