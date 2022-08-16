Read full article on original website
TVU Networks to Demo its First Cloud-Native Ecosystem for 4K and 5G Live Video
TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video production technology, announced that it will showcase its popular TVU Cloud ecosystem at IBC2022. Using fifth generation networks, TVU’s end-to-end solution provides greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency, and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times as...
Zayo Launches API Developer Portal Powered by MEF LSO Sonata APIs
Zayo Group, a leading global communications infrastructure platform, announced the launch of its Application Programming Interface (API) Developer Portal, providing customers with a single online platform to explore, on-board and test live environments with existing API offerings, and stay informed about upcoming developments. One of the biggest challenges enterprises face...
Firstlight Media, Google Cloud Team Up to Advance Cloud OTT Capabilities
Firstlight Media announced that it has achieved key milestones in its collaboration with Google Cloud to create the next generation of cloud-native OTT capabilities. Advancing development activities announced at NAB 2022, Firstlight Media will be showcasing at IBC:. - Personalized FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels running on Google Cloud and...
Optus to Showcase Full Scale Remote Driving Capability over its 5G Network
Optus has partnered with the UNSW Sunswift Racing Project to showcase full scale remote driving capability over the Optus 5G network, providing a sneak peak into the future of mobility using 5G. The Sunswift 7 completed the first in a series of remote driving milestones as it took to the...
MediaTek Unveils T830 Platform for 5G FWA Routers and Mobile Hotspots CPE
MediaTek announced the latest addition to its 5G portfolio, the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). The T830 is built with MediaTek's M80 modem which supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6GHz band operations, making the platform ideal for 5G networks around the globe.
DriveNets Secures $262M Funding to Develop Future Technology Solutions
DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round. The funding from this latest round of investment will be used to develop future technology solutions, pursue...
dtac, Partners Start Co-research Initiative on Smart Farming with 5G, IoT & ML
The Chaipattana Foundation, dtac, and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC) inked the second phase of their co-research initiative into Lingzhi mushroom smart farming, brining 5G technology, IoT and machine learning to the project following initial success in growing Lingzhi mushroom in single digit degrees Celsius. The initiative...
5GAA, 6G-IA to Collaborate on V2X Technology & CAD
The 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a result of their mutual interest in strengthening the liaison between EU-funded projects on V2X and Connected and Automated Driving (CAD) with the relevant industry players, along with their wish to ensure the successful exploitation of V2X and CAD EU-funded project results.
Smart, Omnispace to Explore Space-based 5G using LEO Satellites
Leading Philippine telco company PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications is collaborating with U.S.-based Omnispace to explore and demonstrate the capabilities of space-based 5G communications using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Omnispace and Smart team up to explore space-based 5G technologies. Having launched Omnispace Spark-1 and Spark-2 in April and May,...
13 Million Outdoor 5G Small Cell Deployments by 2027, says ABI Research
Mobile network operators promise their subscribers that 5G will provide higher capacity, faster speed, higher energy efficiency, lower RAN latency, and create massive connectivity. However, these come at the cost of skyrocketing mobile data traffic demands. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, worldwide 5G mobile data traffic will...
