The 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a result of their mutual interest in strengthening the liaison between EU-funded projects on V2X and Connected and Automated Driving (CAD) with the relevant industry players, along with their wish to ensure the successful exploitation of V2X and CAD EU-funded project results.

