A Denison man arrested earlier this year for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. Court records show 22-year-old Atem Duot was initially charged with second-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude, class D felonies, following a March 11 pursuit near Manning. A Manning Police Department affidavit alleges Duot was seen driving a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Cruze and fled from an attempted traffic stop. Duot pled guilty to the eluding charge last month after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. A judge approved Duot’s application for a deferred judgment, meaning fines, surcharges, and terms of incarceration were suspended. He was instead placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two years. Court records will be expunged upon successful completion of probation. The second-degree theft charge resulting from the stolen vehicle was dismissed after sentencing.

DENISON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO