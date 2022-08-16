Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Arcadia Man Arrested For Assault Now Also Faces Felony Charge
An Arcadia man arrested for an alleged assault earlier this month now faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court. Trial information for 31-year-old Corey Lee Erps was filed yesterday (Thursday) and includes one count of child endangerment, a class D felony, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident on the evening of Aug. 6 in Arcadia. Erps is accused of using a firearm to strike the victim and injuring a five-year-old child when the minor attempted to dial 911. His formal arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report August 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 14-year-old male from Perry was arrested on two counts of first-degree harassment. Sarah Ann Smith, 43, of 1611 W. Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Boone County warrant for a violation of protective order. *A criminal charge...
Arrest made in Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting that killed one person late Friday night. Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, was charged with First Degree Murder. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:46 p.m. in […]
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
iheart.com
Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
Man Who Turned Himself In Charged With First-Degree Murder
(Des Moines, IA) — A man who turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Shane Smith is being held in the Polk County Jail with an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Crane’s body was found August 6th. He had been shot to death.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on 250th Street at X Avenue when the driver struck an object in the roadway, causing the vehicle to swerve and enter the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,500. Aug....
1380kcim.com
Denison Man Arrested For Fleeing From Authorities In Stolen Vehicle Sentenced Thursday
A Denison man arrested earlier this year for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. Court records show 22-year-old Atem Duot was initially charged with second-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude, class D felonies, following a March 11 pursuit near Manning. A Manning Police Department affidavit alleges Duot was seen driving a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Cruze and fled from an attempted traffic stop. Duot pled guilty to the eluding charge last month after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. A judge approved Duot’s application for a deferred judgment, meaning fines, surcharges, and terms of incarceration were suspended. He was instead placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two years. Court records will be expunged upon successful completion of probation. The second-degree theft charge resulting from the stolen vehicle was dismissed after sentencing.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
Iowa man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines' east side earlier this week has died from his injuries.
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and Grand Avenue. Des Moines police say the 39-year-old man is in critical condition. The crash remains under...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
iheart.com
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
