UW AHC Announces Cowboy State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ Stage Reading Production
The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
Registration Opens for UW Extension’s Online Master Gardener Training
University of Wyoming Extension’s fall/winter online Master Gardener training will be offered Sept. 15, 2022-Feb. 16, 2023. The 16-week course, which includes breaks for holidays, features about 48 hours of gardening instruction led by subject matter experts in UW Extension. “The course is for anyone with an interest in...
New Films Celebrate Wyoming Ranchers’ Dedication to Open Spaces, Big Game
A new documentary series highlights Wyoming ranching families that have gone to exceptional lengths to preserve Western ranching and steward big-game populations that depend on working lands. The three-part series, “My Wild Land,” features ranches from across Wyoming: the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and...
