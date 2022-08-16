ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump's CFO Allen Weisselberg cuts a DEAL: Longtime lieutenant of ex-president faces five months in prison when he 'pleads guilty Thursday to $1.7M tax fraud in NYC' - but he refuses to turn on former president

By Associated Press, Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Donald Trump's longtime financial chief is expected to plead guilty on Thursday after 'cutting a deal' with Manhattan prosecutors that will see him potentially serve five years behind bars in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former president's company.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was scheduled to be tried in October on allegations he took more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company, including rent, car payments and school tuition.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office and Weisselberg's lawyers met Monday with the judge overseeing the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, according to court records. The judge then scheduled a hearing in the matter for 9am Thursday but did not specify the reason.

Three insider sources who spoke to the Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. They said the purpose of Thursday's hearing was for Weisselberg to enter a guilty plea, but cautioned that plea deals sometimes fall apart before they are finalized in court.

Weisselberg's lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr., told The New York Times on Monday that Weisselberg has been engaged in plea negotiations to resolve the case, but did not specify terms of a potential plea deal. Reached by the AP, Gravante declined to comment.

The Times, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, said Weisselberg was expected to receive a five-month jail sentence, which would make him eligible for release after about 100 days. The deal would not require Weisselberg to testify or cooperate in any way with an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump's business practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqE0U_0hIa0hoy00
Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, as he departs court, Friday, August 12, 2022, in New York. Former President Donald Trump's longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday, August 18, in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former president's company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjU7Z_0hIa0hoy00
Weisselberg is expected to serve five months behind bars for fraud charges after cutting a deal with prosecutors, which will possibly see him free'd after about 100 days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akkhD_0hIa0hoy00
Weisselberg appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, walking through a crowd of protestors displaying 'Indict Trump' and 'What About the Cash-Only Skating Rink?' protest signs, with the latter referring to the businessman's son, Barry Weisselberg, who is pat of senior management overlooking the Trump Organization's Central Park ice rinks

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is also charged in the case but did not appear to be involved in the plea agreement talks. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment. DailyMail.com inquiries were left with a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

News of Weisselberg's plea negotiations came days after the judge denied requests by his lawyers and the Trump Organization to throw out the case. The judge did drop one criminal tax fraud count against the company citing the statute of limitations, but more than a dozen other counts remain.

In seeking dismissal of the case, Weisselberg's lawyers argued prosecutors in the Democrat-led district attorney's office were punishing him because he wouldn't offer up damaging information against the former president.

The judge rejected that argument, saying that evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient to support the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoIkk_0hIa0hoy00
Protestors gather outside of a Manhattan criminal court for Weisselberg on Friday, when a plea deal was revealed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gB5qA_0hIa0hoy00
'Get Immunity While You Can': Some protestors, pictured on Friday at a Manhattan criminal court, have pleaded for Weisselberg to turn on his former boss for more revealed information on the former President's finances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoEAy_0hIa0hoy00
Weisselberg rearranges his mask as he walks out of the court room in New York on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFNGE_0hIa0hoy00
Trump Organization chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on May 31, 2016

Weisselberg, who turned 75 on Monday, is the only Trump executive charged in the yearslong criminal investigation started by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who went to the Supreme Court to secure Trump's tax records.

Vance's successor, Alvin Bragg, is now overseeing the investigation. Several other Trump executives have been granted immunity to testify before a grand jury in the case.

Prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization schemed to give off-the-books compensation to senior executives, including Weisselberg, for 15 years.

Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carried a potential penalty of five-to-15 years in prison. The tax fraud charges against the company are punishable by a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is larger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DST0D_0hIa0hoy00
Protesters stand in front of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation was just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaFuI_0hIa0hoy00
Trump has not been charged in the investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney's office into the Trump Organization, which was first started by former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr in 2019 on whether the former President had purposefully misled his asset values to defraud lenders

Trump has not been charged in the criminal probe, but prosecutors have noted that he signed some of the checks at the center of the case.

Trump, who has decried the New York investigations as a 'political witch hunt,' has said his company's actions were standard practice in the real estate business and in no way a crime.

Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James' parallel civil investigation into allegations Trump's company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

In the months after Weisselberg's arrest, the criminal probe appeared to be progressing toward a possible criminal indictment of Trump himself, but the investigation slowed, a grand jury was disbanded and a top prosecutor left after Bragg took office in January - although he insists it is continuing.

Comments / 21

AP_001913.7312521f6a76479f8e288dff47dbce73.2319
4d ago

And his Allie’s continue to distance themselves…now they’ll get a plea deal from the DOJ and not a pardon from DJT

Reply
8
Raoul
4d ago

Anyone who is facing a taxpayer fraud charge should not receive a sentence of more than 5 months! This double standard has to stop!

Reply(1)
5
Rebecca Taylor
4d ago

This feels like a slap on the wrist for all the thievery that surrounds Dump and his employees.

Reply
7
 

