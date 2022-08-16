ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

MIX 108

Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC

With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff

Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th's armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 
DULUTH, MN
