Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC
With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
cbs3duluth.com
Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff
Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun...
cbs3duluth.com
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
cbs3duluth.com
Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
