I have been trying to write a novel for the last two years, but the biggest challenge comes when the ideas stop coming. So, I often find myself taking advantage of every opportunity when inspiration strikes and getting it all written down – even if it’s scattered, I’ll figure it all out later. Believe it or not, I have the same issues when I’m starting out the music guide. I’m drawing blanks. Sometimes I look far back into the LCMG archives for something old I can embellish upon, making it new again. It’s not too hard to accomplish when you consider I’ve been doing the music guide for about seven years (is it considered plagiarism when you borrow from yourself?). Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 8/23 through 8/29…

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO