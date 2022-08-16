Read full article on original website
Lake County Music Guide – 8.23.22
I have been trying to write a novel for the last two years, but the biggest challenge comes when the ideas stop coming. So, I often find myself taking advantage of every opportunity when inspiration strikes and getting it all written down – even if it’s scattered, I’ll figure it all out later. Believe it or not, I have the same issues when I’m starting out the music guide. I’m drawing blanks. Sometimes I look far back into the LCMG archives for something old I can embellish upon, making it new again. It’s not too hard to accomplish when you consider I’ve been doing the music guide for about seven years (is it considered plagiarism when you borrow from yourself?). Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 8/23 through 8/29…
The PG&E Corporation Foundation Contributes $750,000 to Local Food Banks
The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) is providing $750,000 to local food banks to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. The total contribution is equal to approximately 4.5 million pounds of food, or 3.75 million meals, for individuals and families in need. More than $38,000 of that...
Man Arrested for Narcotics After His Home Alarm Summons Police
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/16/2022 at 10:30 am, the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. Patrol officers arrived on the scene to investigate and immediately noted the garage door open. Officers also noticed the interior garage door to the residence was also unlocked. Residential burglaries are common during the day, and coupled with the burglary alarm being active, officers believed a suspect could be inside the residence. Officers announced their presence to see if the homeowner was home or to get a suspect to surrender. No one acknowledged the announcement.
