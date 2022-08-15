Read full article on original website
Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say
KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
ghscanner.com
One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday
The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
KOMO News
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
Home invaders shoot woman dead near Everett
A woman was killed by gunshot in an early-morning home invasion. This happened in a neighborhood near Everett: 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast. Deputies are looking for the suspects: three Black men, two of whom were wearing ski masks. Deputies say the men broke into the home...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Bellingham police and fire investigating cause of early morning fire at Comfort Inn
Initial reports to the Bellingham Fire Department included that there had been an explosion at the hotel on Meridian Street.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
KOMO News
Deputies searching for suspects who stole vehicles, keys from Lynnwood dealership
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office were investigating after they said car thieves hit a dealership twice Thursday morning, stealing multiple vehicles and their car keys. Investigators were called around 4:30 a.m. to ZAG Motors in Lynnwood along Highway 99 on a report of a...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Deputies make ‘gruesome’ discovery of 2 bodies on Kitsap County property
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
Several vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot after thieves take keys
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot. The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. At least three vehicles were stolen after the thieves made off with the...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
25-year-old man arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection with a homicide last month in Tacoma. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of murder. At 5:23 a.m. on July 30, officers were called to the 5300 block of South Orchard...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
The Crime Blotter: Construction site con artist cuffed while stealing from Lacey worksite
Over the weekend, Lacey Police Officers responded to a call about trespassing at a construction site on 6th Ave SE. Officers arrived and located a female wearing a construction vest and hard hat. She admitted that she had entered the site and stolen items. She was also wearing a City...
My Clallam County
PA man dies after Carlsborg crash
CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
