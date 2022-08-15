ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say

KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
ghscanner.com

One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday

The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
MyNorthwest

Home invaders shoot woman dead near Everett

A woman was killed by gunshot in an early-morning home invasion. This happened in a neighborhood near Everett: 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast. Deputies are looking for the suspects: three Black men, two of whom were wearing ski masks. Deputies say the men broke into the home...
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
My Clallam County

PA man dies after Carlsborg crash

CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
