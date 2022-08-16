Read full article on original website
There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho
There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
eastidahonews.com
OBGYNs say Idaho’s abortion laws will harm patients
(Idaho Capital Sun) — Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is...
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
KTVB
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles
The Moose Fire was first detected July 17 on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County. A month later, it is 34% contained.
‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast
Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about. Fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir with outfitter Brett Jones of Jones Sport Fishing, they’d been into slabs all day. Two of the sturgeon they got to the boat measured better than 9 feet. One of them, at 9 feet, 11 inches, was just...
The Best Idaho Airbnbs You Can Rent For Under $50/Night
School is back in full swing and the kids are out of the house. Is that enough of a break? Not quite! There's so much to be done when it comes to getting the kids ready for back to school. That's why it's important to treat yourself to some time off and get away from all of the noise with a nice little retreat.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
Idahoans Can’t Believe This Weather Record Was Just Tied
Summertime in the State of Idaho is a very exciting thing. Here in Idaho, we're lucky enough to be able to experience all four seasons--it's part of what makes Idaho special! We get a very distinct summer, fall, winter and spring. Once the temperatures rise around out state, you see...
We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now
Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
Yakima Herald Republic
Doctor who sued Idaho says chaos reigns as abortion bans go into effect
Over the past week, the landscape around abortion in Idaho dramatically changed — and the rest of the country is watching, particularly in Washington, now receiving many abortion patients from its eastern neighbor. Idaho's Legislature already had passed laws restricting, then almost totally banning, abortion. But the laws had...
