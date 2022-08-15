Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91 of Williamsport, passed on to glory on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was married to Robert C. Myers, who survives, for 71 years. Esther was born on April 4, 1931 in Loganton and was the daughter of the...

