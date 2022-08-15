Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Poll workers describe widespread problems in Pinal County during primary election
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One by one, poll workers and voters stepped up to the microphone Wednesday to tell the Pinal County Board of Supervisors all the things that went wrong in this month’s primary election. “Everything ran smoothly until we ran out of ballots,” said one...
SignalsAZ
Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
kyma.com
Center of Arizona Policy responds to Pima County Superior Court hearings
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Late Friday morning, the Pima County Superior Court held a hearing to decide the future of abortion access in state of Arizona, causing a stir of reactions from various political groups. In a statement from the Center of Arizona Policy, a nonprofit conservative lobbying group,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson
The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
Pima County judge to hear Arizona abortion case Friday
A judge in Pima County will hear a case filed by the Attorney General Mark Brnovich on abortion in Arizona.
City to protect low income residents from landlord discrimination
Landlords can’t discriminate against someone for their race, gender, or religion. Soon, they also won’t be able to discriminate against your source of income.
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
AG: Two Tucson Midas locations forced to pay out $50K for false charges
The Arizona Attorney General's Office resolved a consumer fraud lawsuit against two Tucson Midas locations accused of charging customers for unnecessary services.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
KGUN 9 Tucson News
150 sensors across Pima County will alert you on flood waters
Residents can sign up with their address (or a work or school address) and they will be notified if the water level from a sensor nearby reaches a certain level.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
A suspect died in Pima County Jail. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Wade Welch died at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KOLD-TV
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been...
Tucson-based cocaine distributor sentenced to five years in prison
Diego Armando Equihua-Sanchez, 31, of Tucson, Ariz., who previously pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.
azpm.org
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
DNA Doe project identifies two men who died in Tucson in 2019
Working with Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the DNA Doe Project identified two previously-unknown men who died in Tucson in 2019.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area. According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed...
