Ben Sidran has been an entertaining and enlightened presence in Madison for even longer than WORT. But if all you know about him is that he composed “Space Cowboy” for the Steve Miller Band, tune in to Journeys into Jazz on Wednesday August 17 between 2 and 5 to find out what he’s been up to recently and for the last half century in the wonderful world of jazz. Host Chuck France asks Ben about his 2022 release Swing State, why his dog Harold wasn’t on the cover of one of his albums and if Charles Mingus ever played his piano. There is more of course, more of Ben’s music with Billy Peterson & Leo Sidran (the TRIO!). More of the great piano trios that influenced Ben’s approach to Swing State. More of the great horn players and local artists who have worked with Ben over the decades. That’s Wednesday, August 17 from 2-5p!

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO