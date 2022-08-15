Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wortfm.org
Fishy Business: Muskies Make Their Presence Known in Madison Lakes
In 2020, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt got hooked on a new hobby, one that cast him out into nature while staying COVID safe: fishing. Enter Fishy Business: our newest feature where Nate talks with fishing expert Pat Hasburgh of the D & S Bait Shop. This week, they get ready...
wortfm.org
Madison, August 1969
When former Secretary of State Dean Rusk arrives at the Memorial Union for a speech to the summer session of the graduate school of banking, there are no university or city police at the Memorial Union present — even though the Young Socialist Alliance and other radicals had publicly vowed to disrupt the event. Which they do, about 200 demonstrators shrieking invective, and pounding on the theater doors, forcing Rusk to stop twice. It’s worse afterwards. When Rusk is spotted leaving through a rear service entrance, his car is pelted with a half dozen stones and a large stick. Then protesters swarm up Park Street to University Avenue, partially blocking traffic in front of Chadbourne hall for about half an hour, pounding hoods and cursing men trying to drive through as “fascist bloodsuckers.” Radicals scatter on the arrival of Madison police, who make no arrests.
wortfm.org
Dane County Seeks Consultant to Update Plan to Address Homelessness
This Monday, the City of Madison’s Community Development Division and the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County announced they are seeking a consultant to update the Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness. The plan, which was first developed in 2016, provided a set of shared goals and strategies...
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wortfm.org
Orton Park Festival
The Pimps of Joytime! Blair Crimmins & the Hookers! Disq! The 57th annual Orton Park Festival celebrates late summer with one seriously incredible lineup. Join us August 25th through 28th, and dance with friends and neighbors to some of the very best of local and touring bands. Enjoy an array of vendors from local restaurants, breweries, artists and shops; kid’s games; the world-famous Orton Auction; and a magical aerial trapeze performance under one of the park’s great oaks. Orton is hosted by the Marquette Neighborhood Association and remains free and fabulous thanks to generous support from sponsors like Willy St Co-op, Lauer Realty, Heartland Credit Union, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, and the Elks Club! Festival times vary daily, so check the schedule at facebook.com/ortonparkfest.
wortfm.org
Ben Sidran on Journeys Into Jazz
Ben Sidran has been an entertaining and enlightened presence in Madison for even longer than WORT. But if all you know about him is that he composed “Space Cowboy” for the Steve Miller Band, tune in to Journeys into Jazz on Wednesday August 17 between 2 and 5 to find out what he’s been up to recently and for the last half century in the wonderful world of jazz. Host Chuck France asks Ben about his 2022 release Swing State, why his dog Harold wasn’t on the cover of one of his albums and if Charles Mingus ever played his piano. There is more of course, more of Ben’s music with Billy Peterson & Leo Sidran (the TRIO!). More of the great piano trios that influenced Ben’s approach to Swing State. More of the great horn players and local artists who have worked with Ben over the decades. That’s Wednesday, August 17 from 2-5p!
Comments / 0