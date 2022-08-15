ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fishy Business: Muskies Make Their Presence Known in Madison Lakes

In 2020, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt got hooked on a new hobby, one that cast him out into nature while staying COVID safe: fishing. Enter Fishy Business: our newest feature where Nate talks with fishing expert Pat Hasburgh of the D & S Bait Shop. This week, they get ready...
Madison, August 1969

When former Secretary of State Dean Rusk arrives at the Memorial Union for a speech to the summer session of the graduate school of banking, there are no university or city police at the Memorial Union present — even though the Young Socialist Alliance and other radicals had publicly vowed to disrupt the event. Which they do, about 200 demonstrators shrieking invective, and pounding on the theater doors, forcing Rusk to stop twice. It’s worse afterwards. When Rusk is spotted leaving through a rear service entrance, his car is pelted with a half dozen stones and a large stick. Then protesters swarm up Park Street to University Avenue, partially blocking traffic in front of Chadbourne hall for about half an hour, pounding hoods and cursing men trying to drive through as “fascist bloodsuckers.” Radicals scatter on the arrival of Madison police, who make no arrests.
Dane County Seeks Consultant to Update Plan to Address Homelessness

This Monday, the City of Madison’s Community Development Division and the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County announced they are seeking a consultant to update the Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness. The plan, which was first developed in 2016, provided a set of shared goals and strategies...
Orton Park Festival

The Pimps of Joytime! Blair Crimmins & the Hookers! Disq! The 57th annual Orton Park Festival celebrates late summer with one seriously incredible lineup. Join us August 25th through 28th, and dance with friends and neighbors to some of the very best of local and touring bands. Enjoy an array of vendors from local restaurants, breweries, artists and shops; kid’s games; the world-famous Orton Auction; and a magical aerial trapeze performance under one of the park’s great oaks. Orton is hosted by the Marquette Neighborhood Association and remains free and fabulous thanks to generous support from sponsors like Willy St Co-op, Lauer Realty, Heartland Credit Union, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, and the Elks Club! Festival times vary daily, so check the schedule at facebook.com/ortonparkfest.
Ben Sidran on Journeys Into Jazz

Ben Sidran has been an entertaining and enlightened presence in Madison for even longer than WORT. But if all you know about him is that he composed “Space Cowboy” for the Steve Miller Band, tune in to Journeys into Jazz on Wednesday August 17 between 2 and 5 to find out what he’s been up to recently and for the last half century in the wonderful world of jazz. Host Chuck France asks Ben about his 2022 release Swing State, why his dog Harold wasn’t on the cover of one of his albums and if Charles Mingus ever played his piano. There is more of course, more of Ben’s music with Billy Peterson & Leo Sidran (the TRIO!). More of the great piano trios that influenced Ben’s approach to Swing State. More of the great horn players and local artists who have worked with Ben over the decades. That’s Wednesday, August 17 from 2-5p!
