ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

What’s in the Future for Anaheim’s Little Arabia?

Three years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, more than 50 Arab American leaders in Anaheim gathered with city, county and state representatives, recognizing the importance of promoting the cultural and economic contributions of Arab immigrants to Orange County’s largest city. At that meeting, they jotted down ideas on how...
ANAHEIM, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Anaheim’s Council Election Draws Fewest Candidates In More Than 20 Years

One of the claims made by proponents of district elections used to make is they would spur greater political competition and encourage more residents to run for council. So far, there are barely enough candidates in each of Anaheim’s council districts to hold an election. In Districts 2 and...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
KTLA

Police respond after dozens of cars takeover Anaheim intersection

Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Marwaha Group Gains 1,500 More Stores

Marwaha Group Inc., based in Anaheim, has been contracted as a business development agent for almost 1,500 Subway restaurants to lead development, franchising and provide support. The additional stores bring the area developer’s current portfolio count to nearly 1,900 stores, including locations in Houston. “Subway is making many positive...
ANAHEIM, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

David Raya, killed by APD on Güinida Lane 11 Years Ago Today.

Remember David Raya? Unarmed and killed on Güinida Lane eleven years ago, shot in the back by Anaheim Police Officer Bruce Linn as he ran for his life? Sounds like an Anaheim story you’ve heard a hundred times, huh?. Except you don’t hear that much about David these...
ANAHEIM, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Local#The City Council
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OCPA Rushes Ahead with October Residential Launch as Questions Mount about the Agency’s Viability

The embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) continues to rush ahead with plans to begin residential electricity service in Irvine on October 1st, even as questions about the agency’s viability remain unanswered. This year, all electricity customers in Irvine (residential and business) are being transferred from their current provider...
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council approves sweeping climate action plan

Years in the making, the Long Beach Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a nearly 900-page document that lays out a path for the city to meet the state’s emissions benchmarks, which were first laid out in 2016 with Senate Bill 32. The post City Council approves sweeping climate action plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Aquarium of the Pacific saying goodbye to 2 penguins

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is shipping off two Magellanic penguins, the aquarium announced Wednesday. “Jayde” and “Skipper” will be transported to other facilities connected to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) to become part of new breeding colonies, managers said. Both penguins hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific in […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
newsantaana.com

The 2022 OC Fair by the numbers

COSTA MESA (Aug. 17, 2022) – The 2022 OC Fair is a wrap and there were a whole lot of summer memories for fairgoers who wanted to “Feel the Sunshine,” the theme of this year’s Fair which ran from July 15 through Aug. 14. Advance tickets...
COSTA MESA, CA
irvineweekly.com

Baked Filipino Dessert Hotspot Arrives At The District Near Irvine

Specializing in a mouthwatering Filipino dessert menu that includes mini cupcakes, taho soy pudding, and eclectic presentations of Halo Halo, Baked Dessert Bar celebrated a grand opening at The District at Tustin Legacy near Irvine on Saturday, August 13. With unique items like a chicken and waffle cupcake, along with...
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mayor’s “race” is extended

The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Thrillist

The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)

Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy