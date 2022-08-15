Read full article on original website
Related
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
Comments / 0