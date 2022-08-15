ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
pureoldies1055.com

FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill

Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
ALABAMA STATE
pureoldies1055.com

New solar project will provide energy to state office buildings in Augusta

More solar power is coming to Maine. The Maine Department of Transportation announced that work began to install new solar arrays on Wednesday. They’ll be located in three state-owned spaces in Augusta. The department says the arrays will be able to power state office buildings and save the state...
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy