Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis

MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray native Fate McAfee returning to Clemens Fine Arts Center stage

PADUCAH — After two seasons of virtual concerts, the Clemens Fine Arts Center is finally opening back up for live performances. Local fan-favorite folk music rocker Fate McAfee will be the first to perform for this season's Backstage Pass Series on August 27. According to a Thursday release, McAfee...
MURRAY, KY
City
Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Registration open for Paducah Salvation Army's Red Kettle Open

PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold its annual golf scramble, the Red Kettle Open, on Sept. 22 at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Red Kettle Open is the Salvation Army of Paducah's largest annual fundraiser, the organization says. In the Red Kettle Open, teams of four...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter

PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/18 High School Soccer

MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores

UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY

