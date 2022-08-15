Read full article on original website
Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis
MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
Paducah, McCracken County leaders reach deal on outdoor sports complex interlocal agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have reached an agreement on the terms of an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project, Clymer announced Thursday. A news release from Clymer's office says he and Bray met Thursday and reached...
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
Paint striping crew to work along I-24 during overnight hours in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Wednesday night paint crews will start making their rounds in western Kentucky. A contractor will be painting striping along Interstate 24 and a small section of Interstate 69. On I-24, the paint caravan will start at mile marker 0 and go to about mile marker 70....
Cross-country canoer stops in Paducah to discuss nearly 2-year trip along America's waterways
PADUCAH — He's paddled 22 rivers across America. Neal Moore made a stop in Paducah again Wednesday to talk about his nearly two-year trip. Moore said he traveled more than 7,000 miles, and he really wanted to connect with nature and see all the river towns along the way.
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
Murray native Fate McAfee returning to Clemens Fine Arts Center stage
PADUCAH — After two seasons of virtual concerts, the Clemens Fine Arts Center is finally opening back up for live performances. Local fan-favorite folk music rocker Fate McAfee will be the first to perform for this season's Backstage Pass Series on August 27. According to a Thursday release, McAfee...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
Registration open for Paducah Salvation Army's Red Kettle Open
PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold its annual golf scramble, the Red Kettle Open, on Sept. 22 at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Red Kettle Open is the Salvation Army of Paducah's largest annual fundraiser, the organization says. In the Red Kettle Open, teams of four...
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
River City Mission hosts yard sale to fund homeless shelter
PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money. In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row. The organization...
Illinois awards $2 million grant to Carbondale for entertainment plaza project
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, has received a more-than $2 million grant to help build a downtown entertainment and events plaza at the city's Washington Street venue. The city says the $2,055,040 grant will help build a plaza featuring a permanent stage that will allow the...
8/18 High School Soccer
MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores
UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
McCracken County Schools deal with two separate suspicious incidents as school year begins
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Just days into the school year, the McCracken County School District was tested when it comes to safety. One incident involved a young man who tried to enter multiple schools over the past few weeks. Another incident happened on a school bus. McCracken County Schools...
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal gives no indication to who he'll appoint as Marshall County Sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie will stay in office through September. This after he previously announced he would retire at the end of July. McGuire then pushed his retirement back a month to the end of August, and now again until the end of next month.
