Polio is back. The highly infectious, potentially lethal virus has been nearly eradicated through a global health campaign launched in 1988. But unlike horseshoes and hand grenades, close doesn't cut it for communicable diseases. Poliovirus was discovered over the summer in samples of wastewater in New York City and two northern suburbs, and one unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County developed paralysis in their legs due to the virus — the first known case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. "The fact that we're finding it in wastewater tells you it's more common than people appreciate," Columbia University epidemiology professor Ian...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO