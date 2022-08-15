Motorist Advisory - Street Construction to Affect Traffic on State Street Downtown Through November

City of Rochester

Motorist Advisory

(Monday, August 15, 2022) – State Street—between Broad Street and Allen Street—is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November. Detours are posted for northbound traffic and motorists should expect delays during this time.

This portion of State Street is undergoing deep utility work, water main relining/replacement, placement of new catch basins and RG&E work with high voltage lines.

For more information and for project updates visit www.cityofrochester.gov/StreetBeat/.

