Michigan State football is trending in the right direction to land a commitment from a big-time target in the 2024 class. The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star tight end Dylan Mesman of Saline, Mich. 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction in favor of the Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO