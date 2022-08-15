ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Genesee Valley Park Pool Opening

Rochester, New York
 5 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

ATTN. EDITORS: Eric Rose, Director of Community Athletics will be available for media questions, 3:30 p.m. at the GVP Pool.

(Monday, August 15, 2022) –The Genesee Valley Park (GVP) pool, located at 131 Elmwood Ave., will reopen to the public today, Monday, August 15. $2.2 million in renovations have been completed. The project included a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, lighting, and an upgraded plaza entrance.

The GVP pool is open 1–7:30 p.m., Mon.–Fri. Open Swim sessions will take place from 1–4:45 and 6–7:30 p.m.; Lap Swim takes place from 5–6 p.m. The pool will be open through September 5, 2022.

Admission to the pool is free. For more information on daily schedules and programs, call 428-7888.

###

News Media: For more information, contact Communications Director Barbara Pierce at Barbara.Pierce@cityofrochester.gov.

