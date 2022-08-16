Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
People Are Confessing Shocking Secrets About Their Parents That They Shouldn't Know, And It's Wild
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
Virginia Patton Dies: Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member Was 97
Virginia Patton, who played George Bailey’s sister-in-law in the holiday staple It’s A Wonderful Life, died in an assisted living facilty on Aug. 18. She was 97. Patton was Ruth Dakin Bailey in the 1946 film, married to war hero Harry Bailey. Her most prominent scene was at the Bedford Falls train station, when she meets George and Uncle Billy for the first time. (More) More from DeadlineLeon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74Tom Weiskopf Dies: 16-Time PGA Tour Champion And Golf Broadcaster Was 79'Top Gun: Maverick' Wings Past $1.4B At Worldwide Box Office; Digital Release Imminent While Cinemas Will Keep FlyingBest of Deadline‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & More
Diana note ‘predicting death’ not handed to investigators for six years, new documentary claims
A note which says Princess Diana suggested she could die in a staged car crash was only passed to French investigators six years after the collision that killed her, according to a new documentary.The series makes claims over the “Mishcon Note”, written by the Princess of Wales’ legal adviser in 1995.It is reportedly an account of what Diana said during a meeting with Victor Mishcon and her personal private secretary at the time. It alleges Diana said a source had told her there would be efforts to “get rid of her” by April 1996 and this would take place...
