CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
WMAZ
Atlanta police officer indicted after 2019 incident where he's accused of breaking man's ankle
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in connection to an incident in 2019, where he is accused of breaking a man's ankle. Officer Donald Vickers was charged on April 5, 2019, with aggravated assault battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the indictment shows.
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTy, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in...
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
Deputies search for two men tied to assault at Cherokee County Waffle House
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House. The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
Police say use of force warranted in arrest of LaGrange man
Police in LaGrange have released body cam video, saying an officer’s use of force was warranted during a recent arrest. Police said Broderick Brown had warrants for drugs and guns. They arrested him last week. They took Brown to the hospital after he complained about not being able to...
wfxl.com
Gwinnett county man sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old out of a hotel
A Gwinnett county man has been sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. Williams sexually trafficked a 14-year-old female victim out...
A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said. It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police said the victim was...
fox5atlanta.com
Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday. Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Officers got a...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
fox5atlanta.com
Store clerk caught on camera stealing lottery tickets, Coweta County deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former store clerk is in trouble with the law after deputies say she was caught on camera stealing scratch-off lottery tickets. Coweta County investigators say it is a serious crime which comes with very serious charges. Investigators say the store clerk admitted to the crime...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 9 - Aug. 15, 2022. • Quinton Oneal Saxby, 34, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; violation of family violence order, aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of harsh conditions at assisted living facility
Disputes over rent and repairs at a Marietta assisted living facility have gotten bad. The people getting help say they must leave at the end of the month. The tenants are recovering addicts. A look at where things stand.
3 shootings in less than an hour leave 2 men dead, another woman injured in McDonough
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough police say three separate shootings that killed two men and injured another woman are likely all connected. Investigators said they were first called out to the area around Lemon Place around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Man found shot to death in the road outside of U-Haul truck
ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death in the road late Monday night. According to Atlanta police, a driver called police at 11:15 p.m. about a person down in the road in the 700 block of Hutchens Road. When police got to the scene, they found a...
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
