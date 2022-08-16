ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater defeats Stuarts Draft to take a 3-2 lead in RCBL Finals

The Bridgewater Reds won at Stuarts Draft Thursday night, 5-1, to take a 3-2 lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series. Bridgewater never trailed in the game as they score single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Stuarts Draft scored in the fourth inning to make it 2-1, but the Reds pulled away with one run in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth inning.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

In The Garden-8/20/22-Hr. 3-Gardening Tips

On this edition of In the Garden, Andre and Mark share some gardening tips for late summer. In the Garden airs Saturday mornings between 8 and 11 a.m. eastern time on www.wsvaonline.com. Call with gardening questions between 8 and 11 a.m. (540)-433-9782. Mark Viette talks about a type of tick...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy

With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

WSVA Tag Sale, 8/19/22

STIHL WEEDEATER 540 578-4594 YARD SALE SATURDAY IN STAUNTON ON HUDSON AVENUE 540 255-1366 CHURCH PEWS 540 885-8157 FREE BLACK…. 194 Engine from Chevy – 540-560-5078 XT1 Cub Cadet $200.00 – Garden Tractor – 540-879-9476 Horton Crossbow – 540-830-3274 5-piece…. Friday, August 5, 2022. METAL FOLDING...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy