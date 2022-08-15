Read full article on original website
Watch: Kentucky Commit Anglin Jr. Hauls in Interception in First Game of High School Season
Jaremiah Anglin Jr. committed to Kentucky on August 7th, marking a significant win on the recruiting for the Wildcats. Anglin Jr's high school season kicked off on Thursday night, and the versatile defensive back made a big play, despite his Lake Wales (Fla.) team falling 27-20 to Winter Haven ...
Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa’s professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(DeRosa) is well-respected both on and off the field and his experience and leadership as a player in the 2009 Classic will be a valued asset as we navigate this process.”
MLB・
Haslem set to announce his future on Sunday; Return for his 20th season or retirement?
This Sunday, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem will announce whether he will return for his 20th season with the Miami Heat or announce his retirement. The Hochman and Crowder Show discusses.
