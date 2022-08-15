Let's Get Freaky: 10 draft prospects to watch from Bruce Feldman's Freaks list

Every summer Bruce Feldman releases an annual College Football Freaks list. It’s a list of college football players that are freakishly athletic and more often than not those names go on to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Since 2019, Brian Gutekunst has selected four players that have appeared on Feldman’s annual list. Rashan Gary was No. 1 on the 2018 list. AJ Dillon was No. 16 on the 2019 list. Kylin Hill was No. 47 on the 2019 list and this past season Devonte Wyatt was No. 5 on Feldman’s annual list.

Feldman recently released his 2022 list and if history is any past indicator, there is a good chance that a member of Green Bay’s 2023 NFL draft class is on that list.

Here is a list of 10 “Freaks” that Green Bay Packers fans will likely be talking about in late February and early March during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Branch is as versatile as they come. The Alabama defensive back plays the Star position for Nick Saban, but he could be a versatile chess piece at the next level. Branch has the capability to play nickel, safety, or out on the boundary.

Branch came in at No. 62 on Feldman’s list. The versatile defensive back finished last season with 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and a team-leading nine pass deflections.

From Feldman:

Branch, at 6 feet, 194 pounds, is a strong DB, squatting 565 and power-cleaning 335. He’s also got a lot of speed, having clocked 22.3 mph on the GPS system.

The Packers may or may not be in the market for a safety or two by the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. With his versatility and athleticism, Branch could be high on Gutekunst’s list.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

At 6-4, 215 pounds with 4.4 speed, Johnston has a rare blend of size and quickness. He challenges cornerbacks vertically and has outstanding body control. Last season the explosive wide receiver had 16 receptions of 15-plus yards. As a freshman, Johnston averaged 22.1 yards per reception.

On top of his ability to win downfield, Johnston is dangerous with the ball in his hands. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnston has averaged 7.7 yards after the catch during his time at TCU.

Johnston was No. 23 on Feldman’s list. The TCU wide receiver finished last season with 33 receptions for 634 yards and six touchdowns. Impressive numbers considering the offense he played in and the fact that Johnston missed the final three games due to injury.

From Feldman:

Expect him to really flourish in Sonny Dykes’ system. Johnston, at 6-4, 210, is a remarkable athlete. He has vertical-jumped 42 inches and broad-jumped 11 feet. He’s clocked a 4.4 40 and back-squatted 575 pounds.

It’s a running joke (kind of) that the Packers haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. Johnston has the size and athleticism to possibly put an end to that streak.

Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

Dexter has a quick first step off the snap and has a lot of power flowing through his upper body. The 6-6, 315-pound defensive lineman had his best game last season against Alabama. A game in which Dexter recorded eight tackles and one sack. He was consistently throwing Alabama offensive linemen around like they were rag dolls.

Dexter has all the tools in the shed to develop into a disruptive force. The Florida prospect was No. 83 on Feldman’s list. Dexter finished last season with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

From Feldman:

This is a huge man who moves well at 6-5 1/2, 313 pounds with 24 percent body fat. Dexter squats 655 pounds and benches 425. “Gervon is a unique body type with an elite mixture of height, length and muscle makeup,” strength coach Mark Hocke said. “He’s strong enough to hold the point and quick enough to affect the QB, making him an every down QB nightmare.”

Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed are set to be free agents following this season. Even after drafting Devonte Wyatt in the first round in 2022, the Packers may look to add another defensive lineman early in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Gutekunst opts to go that route, Dexter could be on his list.

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

At 6-7, 244 pounds, with exceptional quickness, the Bearcat tight end is a walking mismatch inside the 20s. He’s a big target over the middle and has some juice after the catch.

Whyle finished last season with 26 receptions for 332 yards and six touchdowns. The Cincinnati tight end checked in at No. 78 on Feldman’s list.

From Feldman:

He moves extremely well for a big man, clocking a 4.65 40 to go with a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10-3 1/2. He has also topped 20 mph on the GPS and done 16 reps of 225.

Who will be the starting tight end for the Packers when the 2023 season kicks off? Right now the only tight end under contract for beyond this season is Josiah Deguara. With Robert Tonyan Jr and Marcedes Lewis both set to be free agents, the Packers will likely be in the market for a tight end or two this offseason.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

The JUCO transfer started 13 games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The one-year starter has exceptional foot quickness and beats defenders to the spot. With his frame and athleticism, Reid figures to catch scout’s eyes this fall.

Reid was listed on Feldman’s freaks list in 2021 and came in at No. 23 on this year’s list.

From Feldman:

Reid has gone from 285 pounds to 314, and he routinely does box jumps of 48 to 52 inches. Even at almost 315, he’s still clocking in the mid-19s (mph) on the GPS and vertical-jumped 34.5 inches and broad-jumped over 9-5.

Reid figures to be a day three pick in the 2023 draft. The Packers have a strong track record of selecting offensive lineman on day three of the NFL Draft, and Gutekunst may roll the dice on Reid’s upside as he looks to bolster the team’s depth at offensive tackle.

Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Kuntz is the poster child of athletic freaks. Kuntz was the 2017 Pennsylvania State Champion in the 110-meter hurdles and was a three-sport athlete. People his size should not be able to move as fast as he does.

With his blend of size and quickness, Kuntz has the ability to threaten the seam and be a legitimate red zone weapon.

Kuntz is No. 11 on Feldman’s list. The former Penn State Nittany Lion finished his first season at Old Dominion with 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns.

From Feldman:

At 6-8 1/4, 251 pounds, Kuntz is an eye-popping blend of great size and athleticism. This offseason he clocked a 4.57 40 to go with his 40-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump. His explosiveness is also reflected in a 365-pound clean.

Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC

Vorhees enters his final season at USC with 37 career starts under his belt. The USC offensive lineman has started 25 games at right guard, eight games at left guard, and four starts at left tackle.

At 6-6, 328 pounds, Vorhees has a compact build. The versatile offensive lineman is a technician in pass protection, displaying athletic feet.

Vorhees was No. 99 on Feldman’s list. From Feldman:

The Trojans’ best O-lineman is also their strongest player and their resident “Freak,” according to strength coach Bennie Wylie. Vorhees can bench-press 225 40 times. The 6-6, 325-pound Vorhees has been a starter since 2017, and last season he received third-team All-American honors, splitting time between left guard and left tackle.

The Packers value versatility and while he may be best suited to play guard at the next level, the ability to kick outside and play tackle will likely have him high on Green Bay’s board.

Tyler Harrell, WR, Alabama

The Louisville transfer might be one of the most electric playmakers in college football. Harrell only caught 18 passes last season, but he made each one count. The explosive wide receiver finished the season with 523 yards (29.1 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

Speed kills and Harrell is going to put a lot of stress on defenses with his world-class quickness. He’s able to blow by cornerbacks and keep them off balance with his 4.2 speed. When he has the ball in his hands he’s able to erase pursuit angles.

Harrell was No. 43 on Feldman’s list. From Feldman:

He was consistently hitting 24 mph on the GPS and had a 10-yard split of 1.41. His former coach there, Scott Satterfield, told The Athletic that Harrell is the fastest guy he’s ever timed and had him on his stopwatch at a 4.19 in the 40; he did 4.24 on the laser.

A team can never have enough playmakers and even though the Packers drafted three wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft, they figure to be in the market for one or two in the 2023 draft. With his big-play chops, Harrell could be a difference maker in Green Bay’s offense.

Andre Carter II, Edge, Army

The Army edge rusher made a living in the opponent’s backfields last season. The 6-6, 255-pound edge rusher finished last season with 17 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Carter has a quick first step and has good length for the position. His long arms may be his calling card. He’s able to extend his arms to win at the point of contact.

Carter was No. 13 on Feldman’s list. From Feldman:

Carter’s length is only more amazing when factoring in that he also blazed a 4.2 in his pro agility test this offseason. Army coaches say that when Carter’s doing change of direction work in the summer, he finishes in the top three with their skill guys. They also say his reaction time and processing speed is unmatched.

With Rashan Gary and Preston Smith in place, the Packers have a formidable duo out on the edge. The depth behind the two starters is lacking and Gutekunst could target the explosive Army product on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

The JUCO transfer finished last season with 73 tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions and five pass deflections.

With his speed, Brown has outstanding range and covers a lot of real estate. He may not be the heavy hitter that his former teammate Jaquan Brisker was, but he’s a reliable run defender that runs the alley.

Brown was No. 69 on Feldman’s list. From Feldman: