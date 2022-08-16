Read full article on original website
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope police log
On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Charlie Sanford Charged With Possession of Meth
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Sanford, 34, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Sanford was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2400 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Sanford was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Darrel Finch Charged With Domestic Battery
On August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:25pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Darrel Finch, 35, Hope, AR. Mr. Finch was arrested and charged with 2 counts of domestic battery in the 2nd degree, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Finch was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Karavious Eason Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Karavious Eason, 24, of Nashville, AR. Mr. Eason was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, driving while intoxicated drugs, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Eason was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
