Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
thereminder.com
Declining VFW membership spurs posts to merge, move
SOUTHWICK – Two local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts that opened shortly after the end of World War II recently consolidated following a unanimous vote by members in Southwick and Russell. Members of Southwick Post 872 and Russell Post 6645 took two separate votes to approve the merger, followed...
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
thereminder.com
Players take to Westfield ice in campaign to save lives
WESTFIELD – Hundreds of hockey players and fans converged on Westfield this past weekend for one of the most competitive charity tournaments in the area, the annual Kevin J. Major Memorial Hockey Tournament that benefits the KEVS Foundation. “This is a hard tournament to get into because it’s so...
thereminder.com
Lunches stay free for all students in upcoming school year
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law earlier this month a bill that extends free breakfast and free lunch options for all Massachusetts public school students for the 2022-23 school year. “For a lot of these kids, it’s their only healthy, complete meal that they get. It’s...
thereminder.com
Artists unveil collaborative mosaic, sell squares for scholars
AGAWAM – At a sprawling private golf course, dozens gathered on a balmy summer evening for a first glimpse of 144 small works of the New England Mosaic Project, all created by local artists and donated to the Agawam Community of Artists and Artisans (ACAA). Each mosaic square is...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Boston Globe
What to know about The Big E 2022
New England's biggest fair will be back for another season starting September 16. After taking the year off in 2020, The Eastern States Exposition (known by all as The Big E) returned to Springfield in 2021 with a bang, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to its Hampden County grounds. For...
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Palmer fisherman wins $1M lottery from Northampton store
A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Ware man wins $1M using Mass. lottery app scanner
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: freezer outage at Stop and Shop in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a post on the Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction online. It mentioned workers at the Northampton Street Stop and Shop frantically covering the coolers and produce Tuesday after an apparent power outage. According to the person...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
