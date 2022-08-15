ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture

Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
thereminder.com

Declining VFW membership spurs posts to merge, move

SOUTHWICK – Two local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts that opened shortly after the end of World War II recently consolidated following a unanimous vote by members in Southwick and Russell. Members of Southwick Post 872 and Russell Post 6645 took two separate votes to approve the merger, followed...
SOUTHWICK, MA
thereminder.com

Players take to Westfield ice in campaign to save lives

WESTFIELD – Hundreds of hockey players and fans converged on Westfield this past weekend for one of the most competitive charity tournaments in the area, the annual Kevin J. Major Memorial Hockey Tournament that benefits the KEVS Foundation. “This is a hard tournament to get into because it’s so...
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Lunches stay free for all students in upcoming school year

WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law earlier this month a bill that extends free breakfast and free lunch options for all Massachusetts public school students for the 2022-23 school year. “For a lot of these kids, it’s their only healthy, complete meal that they get. It’s...
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Ballroom#Ne Springfield#Retirement Income#Telephones#Food Drink#The Reminder Publishing#The Cameo Club#Republican#Reminder Publishing
thereminder.com

Artists unveil collaborative mosaic, sell squares for scholars

AGAWAM – At a sprawling private golf course, dozens gathered on a balmy summer evening for a first glimpse of 144 small works of the New England Mosaic Project, all created by local artists and donated to the Agawam Community of Artists and Artisans (ACAA). Each mosaic square is...
AGAWAM, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

What to know about The Big E 2022

New England's biggest fair will be back for another season starting September 16. After taking the year off in 2020, The Eastern States Exposition (known by all as The Big E) returned to Springfield in 2021 with a bang, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to its Hampden County grounds. For...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: freezer outage at Stop and Shop in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a post on the Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction online. It mentioned workers at the Northampton Street Stop and Shop frantically covering the coolers and produce Tuesday after an apparent power outage. According to the person...
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy