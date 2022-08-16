Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star
Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Buena Recreates His Dad’s Classic Bodybuilding Pose
Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has clearly inherited some good genes from his father. His passion for bodybuilding combined with his genetic gift has blessed him with a physique fit for the golden era of bodybuilding. In a recent Instagram post, Baena hit a famous back pose where he looked just like his dad.
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco is putting her love on display. The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, who turned 40 on Thursday. In the Instagram post, Cuoco credited Pelphrey with bringing more than just joy to her life. "To the incredible man that...
John Wayne Trends in Wake of Sacheen Littlefeather Oscars Apology
Littlefeather claimed Wayne had to be held back by six security guards while trying to accost her on stage at the 1973 Oscars.
Billy Joel Was ‘Embarrassed’ After ‘Piano Man’ Became a Hit
Billy Joel's hit 'Piano Man' is one of his closing songs and a staple at karaoke — but Joel was embarrassed the song became a hit.
The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster
Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.
