Duval County, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach voters might decide fate of volunteer lifeguards after all; city plans response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. This story as originally reported by the Florida Times-Union. A judge's ruling this week means Jacksonville Beach voters still might have a chance to decide the fate of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps. Volunteers had patrolled the city's beaches part-time since 1912 until recent legal concerns arose.
First Coast News

How will Florida election security affect First Coast elections?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of people have strong opinions on the topic of voter fraud. Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election crimes in Florida. That office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 17 people...
First Coast News

'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
First Coast News

Are lightning strikes becoming more common?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been lots of reports about lightning strikes in the news lately, locally and nationally. So a question many people have is, is lighting and more specifically lightning strikes becoming more frequent?. To answer the first part of that question, the answer is a likely...
First Coast News

Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
