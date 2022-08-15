ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

One dead after train collision near Beggs

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BEGGS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Beggs, Okla. on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said 75-year-old Barbara Deckard was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

The collision happened at 12:32 p.m. on Creager Road just west of ALT-US75 about 5.5 mile north of Beggs.

A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 said none of the train crew was injured.

OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the collision.

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

