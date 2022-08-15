One dead after train collision near Beggs

BEGGS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Beggs, Okla. on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said 75-year-old Barbara Deckard was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

The collision happened at 12:32 p.m. on Creager Road just west of ALT-US75 about 5.5 mile north of Beggs.

A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 said none of the train crew was injured.

OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the collision.

