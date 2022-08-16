ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Bulls mentioned as possible trade suitor for Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr.

With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to move veteran forward Kelly Oubre. The executive also mentioned the Bulls as a possible trade suitor for the 26-year-old Oubre.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
All 76ers

Where Does Markelle Fultz Land in a 2017 NBA Re-Draft?

The 2017 NBA Draft was crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of tanking games and acquiring better draft capital season after season, the Sixers were finally getting ready to turn things around. Not only did the 76ers have a budding star center in Joel Embiid, but their first-overall pick ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario

The Milwaukee Bucks may not need to make massive changes to their roster to contend for an NBA title, but there is always room for improvement. Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 – if not for injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

