Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back
The Adidas 'Crazy 1' sneakers are scheduled to release soon in Japan on Adidas website.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bulls mentioned as possible trade suitor for Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr.
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to move veteran forward Kelly Oubre. The executive also mentioned the Bulls as a possible trade suitor for the 26-year-old Oubre.
Is RJ Barrett Key To Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell Trade?
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz re-engaged in trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell last weekend. The teams hadn’t talked in a few weeks, as the NBA Summer League was reportedly the last time that the teams were in contact. While sources were sure to indicate that there...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Lakers Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Between LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be a powerhouse. To put it politely, they were not. In fact, their 33-win season was one of the biggest flops in the history of the NBA. It’s hard to say where the Lakers go...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Where Does Markelle Fultz Land in a 2017 NBA Re-Draft?
The 2017 NBA Draft was crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of tanking games and acquiring better draft capital season after season, the Sixers were finally getting ready to turn things around. Not only did the 76ers have a budding star center in Joel Embiid, but their first-overall pick ...
Bucks Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
The Milwaukee Bucks may not need to make massive changes to their roster to contend for an NBA title, but there is always room for improvement. Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 – if not for injuries.
Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?
Bleacher Reports revealed its "best-kept secret" for all 30 teams.
Clippers Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Eric Gordon is still on the Houston Rockets’ roster, but they are not in a rush to trade the NBA veteran. However, it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be available if a contender like the LA Clippers called. In the NBA, rebuilding is not necessarily an easy process....
2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
On August 20, Chandler Hutchison remains a free agent. He has played for the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
NBA Scout Gives Bold Feedback On Rockets’ Jalen Green
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green. He elected to skip playing collegiately, instead playing a season with the G League Ignite to prepare for life in the NBA. He impressed during his time with the Ignite, averaging 17.9 points,...
